CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock to $31.00. The company traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 32,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,907,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

CNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CNX Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,304,000 after purchasing an additional 245,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CNX Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CNX Resources by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,826,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in CNX Resources by 41.2% during the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,803,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 817,701 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

