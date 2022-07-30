Cohort plc (CHRT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.35 on October 4th

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.35 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Cohort Trading Down 0.2 %

LON:CHRT opened at GBX 550 ($6.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 512.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 502.46. Cohort has a 52 week low of GBX 440 ($5.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 630 ($7.59). The company has a market cap of £226.72 million and a PE ratio of 5,000.00.

Get Cohort alerts:

Cohort Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.