Cohort plc (CHRT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.35 on October 4th

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.35 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Cohort Trading Down 0.2 %
LON:CHRT opened at GBX 550 ($6.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 512.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 502.46. Cohort has a 52 week low of GBX 440 ($5.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 630 ($7.59). The company has a market cap of £226.72 million and a PE ratio of 5,000.00.
Cohort Company Profile
