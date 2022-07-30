Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Short Interest Down 47.2% in July

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the June 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

CLAA stock remained flat at $9.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,837. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.88.

Get Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAA. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $2,503,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.