Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) is Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s 3rd Largest Position

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,446,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,566 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises 4.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 13.44% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $125,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,476,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,784,000 after purchasing an additional 334,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 48,893 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,803,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 788,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 750,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 185,640 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

