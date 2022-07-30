Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLBK traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,816. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 65,377 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 78,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,630,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Columbia Financial

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLBK. Compass Point downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.