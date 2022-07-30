Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. 54,134,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,614,070. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

