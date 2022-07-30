Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Announces Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $7.24 on Friday, reaching $105.66. The company had a trading volume of 283,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.98%.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

