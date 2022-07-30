Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 7.4 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.57. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $13,691,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $3,404,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

