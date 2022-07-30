CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 364,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,807,240 shares.The stock last traded at $8.64 and had previously closed at $8.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 17,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC grew its position in CommScope by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,673,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CommScope by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in CommScope by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,015,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.