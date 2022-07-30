Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Community Health Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 47.8% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,327 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 321.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,354,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 1,033,116 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 724,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after buying an additional 334,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after buying an additional 310,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

