Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on Community Health Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after buying an additional 334,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 68,804 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

