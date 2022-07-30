Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target Increased to €75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €72.00 ($73.47) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €62.00 ($63.27) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($79.59) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.38.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

