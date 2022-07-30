Compass Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 251 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. DexCom makes up 1.1% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in DexCom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $82.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.36. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

