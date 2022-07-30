Compass Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.09.
Carvana stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.65.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
