Compass Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.09.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.65.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

