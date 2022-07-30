Compass Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up 1.3% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,690 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $183.27 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

