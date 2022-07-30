Compass Financial Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.4% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 45.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 4,181.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 19.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $99.54 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.