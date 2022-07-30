Compass Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 494 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,402,000 after acquiring an additional 109,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,751 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SJM opened at $132.32 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.97.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.