Compass Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 610 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,621,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.79 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.84.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.