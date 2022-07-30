Compass Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.