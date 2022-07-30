Compass Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $251.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

