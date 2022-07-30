Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CNCE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.60. 526,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,965. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Heek Christi Van acquired 10,526 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $49,998.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,651 shares in the company, valued at $121,842.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

