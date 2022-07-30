Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Conifer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. Conifer has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.54 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conifer will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conifer Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Conifer from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

