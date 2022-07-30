Connectome (CNTM) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Connectome (CNTM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Connectome has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Connectome has a total market cap of $194,250.28 and $432,938.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,526.42 or 0.99985209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00131091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00033250 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Connectome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

