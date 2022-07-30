Contrasting ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) and Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and ChannelAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Coursera alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera -36.84% -21.91% -17.22% ChannelAdvisor 25.51% 9.35% 7.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Coursera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 4 4 0 2.50 ChannelAdvisor 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coursera and ChannelAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Coursera presently has a consensus target price of $23.08, indicating a potential upside of 66.14%. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.61%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than Coursera.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coursera and ChannelAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $415.29 million 4.82 -$145.21 million ($1.19) -11.67 ChannelAdvisor $167.73 million 2.68 $47.22 million $1.38 10.68

ChannelAdvisor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coursera. Coursera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChannelAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Coursera has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats Coursera on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coursera

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About ChannelAdvisor

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales. Its suite of solutions includes various platform modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces, and allows brands and distributors to manage purchase orders, shipment notifications, stock quantities, and invoices for multiple retail dropship partners; Digital Marketing module that creates, manages, and evaluates advertising using a variety of ad formats across multiple channels; Shoppable Media module that allows brands to provide web visitors to purchase using dynamic links to in-stock retail product pages or carts, or with information on where products can be purchased from local retail stores; and Brand Analytics module, which helps brands for e-commerce channels with actionable insights into how products are performing across thousands of retailer websites and marketplaces. Its customers include online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.