Contrasting New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York City REIT and DiamondRock Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $70.22 million 0.72 -$39.47 million ($2.85) -1.31 DiamondRock Hospitality $567.13 million 3.45 -$194.58 million ($0.11) -84.36

New York City REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New York City REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

28.6% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for New York City REIT and DiamondRock Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 DiamondRock Hospitality 1 3 3 0 2.29

New York City REIT presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.10%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $10.81, suggesting a potential upside of 16.51%. Given New York City REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -52.40% -10.50% -4.48% DiamondRock Hospitality -1.98% -0.90% -0.46%

Volatility & Risk

New York City REIT has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality beats New York City REIT on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

