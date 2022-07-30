Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $46.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLW. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. Corning has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

