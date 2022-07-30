Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires 1,187 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,290,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,959. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $91.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.36.

