Corrado Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust comprises 1.3% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

NYSE STWD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,709. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.46. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

