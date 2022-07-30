Corrado Advisors LLC Invests $389,000 in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJAN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,334. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $27.59.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.