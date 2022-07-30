Corrado Advisors LLC Lowers Position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (October) ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTZ)

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (October) ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 18.51% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (October) ETF worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA:OCTZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. TrueShares Structured Outcome has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

