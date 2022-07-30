Corrado Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,664 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust comprises about 1.9% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 229,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

