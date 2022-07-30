Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 26,474 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,474 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAGG. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 163,145 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

