Corrado Advisors LLC Trims Position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $1,047,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:YDEC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. 55 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.