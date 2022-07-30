Cowen Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $128.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of MTCH opened at $73.31 on Tuesday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.56. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

