CREDIT Hits One Day Volume of $1,999.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $179,232.92 and approximately $1,999.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

