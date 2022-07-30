Credit Suisse Group Cuts Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $27.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JNPR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.18.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $156,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

