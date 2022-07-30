Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 86,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 159,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

