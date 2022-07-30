Credits Trading Down 11.1% This Week (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $36,211.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

