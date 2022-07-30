Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 416

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 415 ($5.00) to GBX 416 ($5.01) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 408 ($4.92).
Crest Nicholson Stock Up 0.9 %
CRST opened at GBX 275.60 ($3.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 255.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 276.42. The company has a market cap of £708.07 million and a PE ratio of -1,378.00. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 229.40 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 430.60 ($5.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Crest Nicholson Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
