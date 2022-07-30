Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 416

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 415 ($5.00) to GBX 416 ($5.01) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 408 ($4.92).

Crest Nicholson Stock Up 0.9 %

CRST opened at GBX 275.60 ($3.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 255.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 276.42. The company has a market cap of £708.07 million and a PE ratio of -1,378.00. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 229.40 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 430.60 ($5.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is currently -68.00%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

