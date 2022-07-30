Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.31-$7.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Crown Castle International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $180.66 on Friday. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.11.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 165.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 327.1% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 145,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 111,299 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $3,262,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

