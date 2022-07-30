Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.50

Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.50 and traded as high as $6.57. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 2,645 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crown Crafts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Crafts by 24.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Crown Crafts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 558,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

