Crust Network Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00003844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $566,637.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,680.00 or 0.99985924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032872 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004201 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

