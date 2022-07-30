Cryptex Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.63 Million (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be bought for about $4.47 or 0.00018620 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptex Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,999.62 or 0.99959818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00130787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00032882 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004396 BTC.

About Cryptex Finance

Cryptex Finance is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,912 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.