Crypto Kombat Hits Market Capitalization of $50,309.20 (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be purchased for about $4.98 or 0.00020328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a total market cap of $50,309.20 and $483.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded 44.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00602072 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015053 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035413 BTC.
Crypto Kombat Coin Profile
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Crypto Kombat Coin Trading
