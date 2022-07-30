CryptoTycoon (CTT) Price Reaches $2.16 on Top Exchanges

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. CryptoTycoon has a market cap of $314,507.69 and approximately $12,932.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00008991 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTycoon alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,004.21 or 1.00052562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00131268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00032898 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004384 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 884,981 coins and its circulating supply is 145,798 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global.

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.