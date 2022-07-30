CryptoZoon (ZOON) Market Capitalization Achieves $667,096.52

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $667,096.52 and approximately $398,350.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.97 or 0.00612624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00036185 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 739,699,175 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

