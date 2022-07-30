CryptoZoon (ZOON) Tops One Day Volume of $382,981.00

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $683,204.10 and $382,981.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00602099 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015199 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00034987 BTC.
About CryptoZoon
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 739,699,175 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CryptoZoon
