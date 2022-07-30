CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTO. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $22.46.

CTO Realty Growth Cuts Dividend

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.3733 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 872,688 shares in the company, valued at $16,127,274.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 872,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,127,274.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,412 shares of company stock worth $833,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

