CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

CUBE opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,677,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 56,797 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 32.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

