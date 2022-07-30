CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CUBXF. Raymond James downgraded CubicFarm Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.35.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

CubicFarm Systems Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of CubicFarm Systems stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.34. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,772. CubicFarm Systems has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.